India army chief seeks curbs on media, backs talks with Taliban

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat has backed talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan, according to local media on Wednesday.

The General was speaking at a multilateral conference on international policy matters in New Delhi where Hussain Haqqani, former Pakistan Ambassador to Washington, was also present among other participants.

He, however, said the talks with the militants in Afghanistan should involve no pre-conditions.

"“There should be talks with Taliban so long as they don’t come with pre-conditions and so long as they are looking at lasting peace in Afghanistan and bring about stability in that country,” he was quoted by "The Print" as saying.

“It is in our interest, region’s interest, and in Pakistan’s interest. We all want stability,” he said.



Talking about Pakistan, he said Islamabad was rightly aiming for a favourable situation in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan has always treated Afghanistan as its backyard. They are concerned about it and, as a military leader, I would say why not be concerned about their backyard, he said.

“They always want a situation in Afghanistan which is favourable to them. So, even if it implies speaking to the devil, they will do it.”



During his speech, the Indian army chief also called for international curbs on regular and social media to counter radicalisation.

He said in Indian occupied Kashmir, the youth were getting radicalised by a “lot of misinformation".



Bipin Rawat said international community should come together to ensure curbs on media and social media to check radicalisation.

He said the move should not be seen as a way to stifle the press.

