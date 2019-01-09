Pakistan weather forecast: Wednesday 9-01-2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Synoptic Situation:

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting northern areas of the country on Tuesday.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir and at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions. Foggy conditions are expected at few places in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during night/morning hours.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at one or two places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Gilgit-Baltistan: (Snow) Bagrote , Hunza Trace.

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu -14°C, Astore -12°C, Kalam -11°C, Bagrote, Gupis -07°C, Parachinar, Hunza, Dir, Malamjabba -04°C, Drosh, Kakul, Muree, Rawalakot -03°C, Gilgit, Chitral, Mirkhani -02°C and Quetta -01°C.