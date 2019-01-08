Thousands avail free screening, treatment at HOPES Health Expo in Karachi





KARACHI: A large number of people showed up at the fourth edition of HOPES Health Expo to avail free screening, vaccination and treatment facilitates, which was organised by the students of Karachi Medical and Dental College on Sunday, said an official press release.



Over 20 types of free screenings were offered in collaboration with some of Pakistan’s notable institutes such as Indus Hospital, Chugtai Lab, Help International Welfare Trust etc. The event also offered free consultation and awareness sessions on 20+ medical and dental specialties by trained volunteers from all over the city.

A First Aid Training workshop was organised in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent Society along with a workshop on Article writing and statistical analysis. Core stability clinic by Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, DUHS won the best stall award for being the most informative and audience engaging stalls over all.

There were fun games and activities for every age group. Towards the end of the day, there were two free cataract treatments awarded to the expo participants via Lucky Draw along with a trip to the north of Pakistan. President HOPES, while talking about the event said: “HOPES Health Expo is a part of the humane ideology of HOPES. I would like to thank God, our dedicated volunteers, our guests and all our visitors who made this event so successful.”

The event was inaugurated by Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra and attended by MNA Adeel Ahmed, Dr. Farooq Sattar, entertainer Sahir Lodhi, celebrity nutritionist Ghufaira Anees Saad, actress Nimra Khan and social media celebrities Karachi Vynz. The guests recognised and appreciated the efforts of HOPES and pledged to help and carry the mission of making healthcare free and accessible for all.

HOPES is a student run organisation based in Abbassi Shaheed Hospital since 1994 and provides free of cost medical and diagnostic facilities to the patients of Abbassi Shaheed Hospital, Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases and Karachi Medical and Dental College.