Australia v India 4th Test scoreboard: Australia out for 300

SYDNEY: Scorecard at the end of Australia’s first innings on day four of the fourth and final Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday:

India first innings 622-7 declared (C. Pujara 193, R. Pant 159 no, R Jadeja 81; N. Lyon 4-178)

Australia 1st innings (overnight 236-6)

M. Harris b Jadeja 79

U. Khawaja c Pujara b K. Yadav 27

M. Labuschagne c Rahane b Shami 38

S. Marsh c Rahane b Jadeja 8

T. Head c & b K. Yadav 20

P. Handscomb b Bumrah 37

T. Paine b Yadav 5

P. Cummins b Shami 25

M. Starc not out 29

N. Lyon lbw Yadav 0

J. Hazlewood b Yadav 21

Extras (b4, lb2, w5) 11

Total (10 wickets, 104.5 overs) 300

Fall of wickets: 1-72 (Khawaja), 2-128 (Harris), 3-144 (S.Marsh), 4-152 (Labuschagne), 5-192 (Head), 6-198 (Paine), 7-236 (Cummins), 8-257 (Handscomb), 9-258 (Lyon), 10-300 (Hazlewood)

Bowling: Shami 19-2-58-2, Bumrah 21-5-62-1, Jadeja 32-11-73-2, Yadav 31.5-6-99-5, Vihari 1-0-2-0

Toss: India

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Ian Gould (ENG)

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)