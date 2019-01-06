Pakistan weather forecast: Sunday 6-01-2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, more rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas, according to National Weather Forecasting Centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department.



Foggy conditions are expected in South Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours, the PMD said.

Synoptic Situation:

A westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to move northeastward during next 12-18 hours.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Peshawar divisions. Snowfall over the mountains occurred in Murree, Gilliyat, Malakand division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

KP: Malamjabba 53, Saidu Sharif 28, Dir (Lower 22, Upper 21), Balakot 18, Kalam 17, Mirkhani 10, Kakul 09, Parachinar 08, Drosh 06, Chitral 03, Risalpur, Cherat 01, Peshawar Trace, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 31, Garidupatta 30, Rawalakot 11, Kotli 07, GB: Skardu 13, Bagrote 04, Hunza, Gilgit 03, Bunji Trace, Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 39, IIAP 27, Golra 26, ZP, Bokra 24), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 19, Chaklala 08), Murree 23, Narowal 10, Sialkot (AP 09, City 06), Mangla 06, Hafizabad 05, Kamra, Gujranwala, Gujrat, M.B.Din 03, Lahore (City 02, AP 01), Jhelum 01, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Kasur, Chakwal Trace. Snowfall: Malamjabba 2.4ft, Kalam, Murree 8.5inch, Skardu 6.5inch, Gilgit, Dir 1.0inch

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Astore, Skardu -08°C, Bagrote, Gupis -07°C, Hunza, Kalam -06°C, Drosh -04°C, Parachinar, Malamjabba, Dir -03°C, Gilgit -02°C, Rawalakot, Bunji, Murree -01°C.