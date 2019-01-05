Police resolve mystery surrounding murder of Hyderabad girl

HYDERABAD: Police have resolved the mystery surrounding the murder of a young girl Saima who was buried before the police reached the graveyard and stopped the burial.



Against the family's claim of an accidental death, the police said that the girl was shot dead by her brother over a domestic dispute.

The police spokesman informed that the Tando Yousuf police station took the dead body for postmortem and that the doctors found that she was shot dead.

Subsequently, the police arrested two brothers of Saima including Dost Muhammad Khan and Farooq Khan and the investigation eventually led to the culprit who fired the gunshot, he added.

The spokesman said Saima's brother Jahanzeb Khan shot her dead after the two engaged in an argument when Jahanzeb told her sister to make tea for him.

He told that police had also arrested their father Badshah Khan who connived with his son to bury the slain girl.

He said the incident's FIR had not been lodged so far but the police were like to register the case on the state''s complaint.