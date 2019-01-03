Kader Khan to be laid to rest in Canada today

Bollywood’s legendary actor Kader Khan, who passed away Monday after a prolonged illness, will be buried today at a cemetery in Canada, his son Sarfaraz informed.



In a statement Sarfaraz said, “The last rites will be performed here in Canada as we have our entire family here. He (Khan) is going to be buried at approximately 2:30 pm as per Canadian time at Meadowvale cemetery.”

Aged 81, Kader Khan was suffering from a degenerative disease known as progressive supranuclear palsy, which causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia.

One of the highly-revered actors who appeared in over 300 films in the 1980s and 90s, Khan was born in Kabul and later migrated to India along with family.

He made his debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna’s ‘Daag’.

Khan even wrote dialogues for over 250 movies. He used to collaborate with Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra as a screenwriter.

His famous work with Desai include, 'Dharam Veer', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Coolie', 'Desh Premee', 'Suhaag', 'Parvarish' and 'Amar Akbar Anthony'. With Mehra he worked on films like 'Jwalamukhi', 'Sharaabi', 'Lawaaris', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'.