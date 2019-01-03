Pakistan Weather Forecast: Foggy conditions are expected in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh on Thursday - 3-1-2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are expected in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning/night hours, according to National Weather Forecasting Centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department.
Frost is also expected in few upper parts of the country in morning hours, it added.
Synoptic Situation:
A westerly wave is still affecting northern parts of the country and likely to move eastward during next 12 hours.
Weather Forecast for Friday:
Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Sargodha and Gujranwala divisions.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at sccattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Sahiwal, Lahore, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Foggy conditions prevailed in plains of Punjab and upper Sindh. Weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Punjab: Murree 13, Islamabad (ZP, Saidpur 07, Golra 06, IIAP 05, Bokra 04), Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 05), KP: Balakot 15, Pattan 09, Kakul 08, Dir, Kalam, Malamjabba 06, Parachinar 03, Chitral, Drosh, Saidu Sharif, Mirkhani 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 12, Muzaffarabad 10, GB: Bagrote 01, Snowfall (inch): Murree 05, Kalam Malamjabba 03, Hunza, Gupis 01, Bagrote 0.5, Skardu, Astore Trace.
Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:
Skardu -08°C, Gupis -07°C, Astore, Bagrote, Kalam -04°C, Malamjabba, Kalat -03°C, Parachinar, Murree, Rawalakot, Quetta, Dir -02°C.
