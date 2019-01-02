Work on Mohmand dam to start this month

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Wednesday said work on Mohmand Dam would start during this month and it would be completed before the stipulated time frame.

The minister said the present government would continue work on projects of national importance without succumbing to any pressure.

Nobody could create hurdles in the way of construction of dams in the country, he added.

He said dams could not be constructed in previous regimes but the present government was determined to construct dams to preserve water.

To a question, he said Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood had already resigned from his all companies.

To another question, Vawda said, ”I had never used any unparliamentary language against opponents but Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had used derogatory language against him in the parliament.