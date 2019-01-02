Justice Asif Saeed Khosa appointed new Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has been appointed new Chief Justice of Pakistan with effect from January 18.



The Ministry of Law has appointed Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, the senior most judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, after President Dr Arif Alvi approved summary to appoint him as Chief Justice.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will take oath of his office on January 18 a day after incumbent CJP Justice Saqib Nisar retires on January 17.

He has been a senior Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan since 31 December 2016.

Justice Khosa was born on 21 December 1954. He has served as Justice of the Supreme Court since 18 February 2010 and also served as judge of the Lahore High Court prior to that.

Before becoming a judge, he was an advocate of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Lahore High Court Bar Association.