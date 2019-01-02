Sindh govt abolishes public holidays for educational institutions

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday decided to abolish many public holidays for educational institutions across the province.

According to a spokesman, the decision was made at a meeting of a Steering Committee of Education Department presided over by Sardar Shah.

The spokesman said new academic year would begin from July instead of August while summer vacations would be observed in May and June.

The holidays that have been abolished are: Kashmir Day (February 5), Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai (14th Safar) and Pakistan Day (March, 23), Independence Day (August 14), Eid Milad un Nabi (11th Rabbiul Awal), Quaid-e-Azam Day (September 11).

On these holidays, the schools would remain open to host ceremonies related to the holidays but academic activities would remain suspended.

It was also decided that new timings for schools would be 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Teachers would be bound to stay at their institutes till 3:00 PM, according to Geo News.

The purpose of abolishing the public holidays is to create awareness among the students about the significance of the personalities who are remembered and and events that marked on the holidays.