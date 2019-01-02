PM/CJ Dam Fund reaches Rs.9bn in ‘no time’

ISLAMABAD: The fund established for the collection of donation for the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams have hit the Rs nine billion mark today.



According to the details available on PM’s website, Rs. 9,006,024,975 have been collected as of today.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan congratulated Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and Prime Minister Imran Khan for the achievement and their personal interest in this greater national cause.

The PTI leader also thanked the Overseas Pakistanis for their contribution in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that the work on Mohmand Dam is expected to begin this month after all the legal, financial and technical snags were removed.

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has been able to successfully realign this important project after a delay of decades, said the spokesman on Wednesday.