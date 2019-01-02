close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 2, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts on Wednesday - 2-1-2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 02, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Wednesday, according to National Weather Forecasting Centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department.

However, light rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, the latest PMD media advisory stated.

Synoptic Situation:

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are likely to develop in plains of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night hours. Frost is expected in morning hours in upper parts of the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Foggy conditions prevailed in few plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning hours. Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu -09°C, Gupis -08°C, Astore -06°C, Kalam -05°C, Bagrote, Hunza, Parachinar, Gilgit, Rawalakot -03°C, Chitral, Dir, Malamjabba, Kalat -02°C, Risalpur, Murree, Garidupatta, Zhob, Bunji -01°C.

