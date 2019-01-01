Pakistan weather forecast: Rain with snowfall expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Quetta on Tuesday - 1-1-2019

ISLAMABAD: Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected on Tuesday at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Quetta divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while light rain is also expected at isolated places in Zhob, Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions and Islamabad.

According to National Weather Forecasting Centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in country.

Synoptic Situation:

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Foggy conditions prevailed in few plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning hours. Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Today's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu -09°C, Gupis -08°C, Astore -06°C, Kalam -05°C, Bagrote, Hunza, Parachinar, Gilgit, Rawalakot -03°C, Chitral, Dir, Malamjabba, Kalat -02°C, Risalpur, Murree, Garidupatta, Zhob, Bunji -01°C.