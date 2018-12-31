Banks to remain closed for public dealing on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan will observe Tuesday (January 01) as bank holiday and will remain closed for public dealing.



All banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) would therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the above date, says a statement issued by the SBP on Monday.

However, all employees of banks, DFIs, and MFBs will attend the office as usual, the statement added.