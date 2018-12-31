close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
December 31, 2018

Banks to remain closed for public dealing on Tuesday

Pakistan

APP
Mon, Dec 31, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan will observe Tuesday (January 01) as bank holiday and will remain closed for public dealing.

All banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) would therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the above date, says a statement issued by the SBP on Monday.

However, all employees of banks, DFIs, and MFBs will attend the office as usual, the statement added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan