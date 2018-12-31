Latest progress on CPEC: 11 development projects completed

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Embassy has issued the latest progress report on the projects being executed under the multi-billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).



According to the report, 11 projects have so far been completed while as many projects are under construction, around 18.9 billion dollars have so far been invested in these projects.

The progress report said 20 more projects are also in pipeline under the CPEC.

It said out of 15 energy projects planned as priority with a total generation capacity of 11,110 MW, seven have been completed while another six are under construction with a total capacity of 6,910 MW.

Regarding infrastructure projects, the report said currently three projects are under construction.

It said CPEC is the largest and most comprehensive project under Belt and Road Initiative, besides being of great political, economic and social significance both to China and Pakistan.