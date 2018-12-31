Alert: WhatsApp will not work on these phones from today

The Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp had a few years ago announced the end of support for a number of mobile devices including those running on BlackBerry 10, BlackBerry OS, Nokia Symbian S60, Windows Phone 8.0, Nokia S40, Android versions 2.3.7 and older, iPhone iOS 7 and older.

And today is the last day of service for sets operating on Nokia S40.

“When we started WhatsApp in 2009, people's use of mobile devices looked very different from today. The Apple App Store was only a few months old. About 70 percent of smartphones sold at the time had operating systems offered by BlackBerry and Nokia. Mobile operating systems offered by Google, Apple and Microsoft – which account for 99.5 percent of sales today – were on less than 25 percent of mobile devices sold at the time,” it said in a blog post.

By the end of 2016, it ended support for phones running on BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10, Nokia S40, Nokia Symbian S60, Android 2.1 and Android 2.2, Windows Phone 7, and iPhone 3GS/iOS 6.

In another update the company announced dates for the closure of services on the following platforms:

Nokia Symbian S60 after June 30, 2017

BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 after December 31, 2017

Windows Phone 8.0 and older after December 31, 2017

Nokia S40 after December 31, 2018

Android versions 2.3.7 and older after February 1, 2020

iPhone iOS 7 and older after February 1, 2020