Pakistan weather forecast: Foggy conditions likely in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar on Sunday - 30-12-2018

Foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning/night hours on Sunday, according to National Weather Forecasting Centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, it said. Very cold, dry weather in night hours and frost in morning hours is expected in upper parts of the country, the latest PMD media advisory further added.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Rain/thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected at few places in Quetta and Zhob divisions. Foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning/night hours.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Foggy conditions prevailed in few plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning hours. Weather remained very cold and dry in upper parts, while cold and dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu -14°C, Astore -10°C, Gupis -09°C, Gilgit -07°C, Kalam, Hunza, Bagrote -06°C, Rawalakot, Dir -05°C, Quetta, Risalpur, Kamra -03°C, Dalbandin, Kalat, Lower Dir, Malamjabba, Kakul, Parachinar, Chillas, Mirkhani, Risalpur, Bunji, Muree, Garhiduppata -02, Saidu Shairf, Peshawar, Islamabad and Narowal -01°C.