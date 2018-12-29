SC orders seizure of fake bank accounts record

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered seizure of record of all fake bank accounts and freezing of bank accounts identified by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report.

In its interim orders, the court issued instructions that the record of the fake bank accounts be presented before the court.

The court also ordered monitoring of all the transactions carried out through the bank accounts.

The court also placed a ban on sale and purchase of properties mentioned in the JIT report.

Next hearing

A division bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar would hold the next hearing of the case on December 31.

The court has issued notices to the Attorney General and respondents to appear before the court.

Background

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been investigating a money laundering scheme that was carried out through bank accounts of which some of them were opened in the name of poor citizens.

During the investigation, Chairman of Omni Group Anwar Majeed and a private bank owner Hussain Lawai were taken into custody by the FIA.

Large business group are said to have opened "trade accounts" for tax evasion.

Anwar Majeed and Hussain Lawai are considered close to former President Asif Ali Zardari who along with his sister Faryal Talpur also appeared before the JIT constituted by the Supreme Court

The JIT investigating the money laundering scheme has submitted it report to the apex court and in the light this report the government has put as many 172 people including Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Murad Ali Shah and Qaim Ali Shah on the Exit Control List.

After being put on the ECL, the 172 people would not be permitted to fly out of Pakistan.