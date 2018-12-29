'Big news' expected as Pakistan undertakes oil and gas exploration off Karachi

Pakistan's new government is hopeful that the country would succeed in exploring vast reserves of oil and gas off Karachi coast.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his recent speeches also spoke of the natural resources Pakistan can explore in the coming days with the help of some international companies.

Maritime Minster Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday shared pictures of activities at the Karachi port ahead of exploration work.

The minister also posted a picture of ships anchored at the port. "Supply ships transporting equipment to “Mother of All Rigs” docked 230km off the Karachi coast for exploration of oil & gas arrived at KPT.

He wished best to the ExxonMobil and ENI, the companies who are undertaking the drilling,



"let us all pray for a global discovery. From the looks of it, big news Inshallah," he wrote on Twitter.







