Watch: PM says offshore drilling if successful can produce gas reserves enough for 50 years

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday spoke at a ceremony that marked completion of 100 days of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 's government in Khyber Paktunkhwa.



In his speech ,the prime minister also talked about the natural wealth Pakistan is blessed with.

While talking about gas shortages , he revealed that an exploration company has undertaken offshore drilling in Pakistan.

"They have spotted a place in the sea, where a ship is drilling. They are of the view there could be huge gas reserves that would sufficient to meet Pakistan' gas demands for the next 50 years.

But they also think that all these efforts might go in vain as there was possibility of gas evaporation during the drilling" he said.