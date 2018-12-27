221st birth anniversary of poet Mirza Ghalib observed

ISLAMABAD: The 221st birth anniversary of classical Persian and Urdu poet Mirza Asad Ullah Ghalib was observed on Thursday.



Mirza Ghalib, the last great poet of the Mughal era, is considered to be one of the most popular and influential poets of the Urdu language.

Ghalib was born on December 27, 1796 in the city of Akbarabad which is presently known as Agra.

His full name was Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan and Ghalib was his pen name.

He wrote several ghazals during his life which have since been interpreted and sung in many different ways by different people.

Ghalib remains popular even now not only in India and Pakistan but all around the world.

He was one of the best of Urdu poets who led a drastic revolution in Urdu poetry with his distinguished poet.