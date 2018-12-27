100,000 jobs for Pakistanis a reality, Zulfi Bukhari inaugurates Qatar Visa Center in Islamabad

Islamabad: Zulfikar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development along with His Excellency Qatari Ambassador to Pakistan Saqar Bin Mubarak inaugurated "Visa Facilitation Center" in Islamabad.



In a groundbreaking ceremony, Zulfikar Bukhari said that the government is committed to the goal of filling 100,000 job vacancies promised by Qatar for Pakistanis and it is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of creating employment opportunities in and outside Pakistan.

Qatar had promised 100,000 jobs for Pakistani workforce and the process has started, Zulfikar Bukhari said.

He said “It is a big moment because Pakistan is one of the 8 countries to have a Qatari Visa Facilitation Center for swift processing of workers' Visa.”

Pakistani skilled labor force will also be employed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Furthermore, they will also be utilized in other major ventures such as construction projects in Qatar.

While mentioning the problems of Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia, he said that Pakistan is also in dialogue with Qatari officials to adjust the skilled labor force coming back from Saudi Arabia in Qatar.

While talking to the participants in the inauguration ceremony of the Visa Center, Saqar Bin Mubarak said that in the past, Visa process was handled by Qatarian government. However, now applicants can get their Visas processed and approved through the Visa facilitation centre of Qatar in Islamabad.

The applicants have to get their biometric verifications done at these centers. Additionally, medical tests will be conducted to certify their health and fitness. These centers will be opening in other major cities too.