India vs Australia: Kangaroos joy as Kohli falls for 82

MELBOURNE: Superstar Indian captain Virat Kohli missed out on 26th Test century Thursday as Australia finally got some reward from a lifeless Melbourne wicket in the third Test.



The Indian run-machine had hit a four off Mitchell Starc and was attempting another the next ball when he upper cut it to third man Aaron Finch who took an easy catch to dismiss him for 82 off 204 balls.

It deprived Kohli of the chance to surpass boyhood hero Sachin Tendulkar and make seven hundreds in Australia. They remain tied on six each.

India were 295 for three soon after lunch with Cheteshwar Pujara not out 106 and Ajinkya Rahane the new batsman on four.