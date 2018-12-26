close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 26, 2018

Bilawal, Zardari hold CEC’s meeting at Naudero House

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec, 18

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP-P President  Asif Ali Zardari jointly chaired a meeting of party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) on the occasion of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s 11th martyrdom anniversary at Naudero House on Wednesday.

Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Nayyar Hussain Bhukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Sherry Rehman, Qaim Ali Shah, Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Murad Ali Shah and other members of the committee were also present.

Special prayers were offered for Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto during the meeting.

Latest News

More From Pakistan