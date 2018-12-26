Bilawal, Zardari hold CEC’s meeting at Naudero House

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP-P President Asif Ali Zardari jointly chaired a meeting of party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) on the occasion of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s 11th martyrdom anniversary at Naudero House on Wednesday.



Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Nayyar Hussain Bhukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Sherry Rehman, Qaim Ali Shah, Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Murad Ali Shah and other members of the committee were also present.

Special prayers were offered for Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto during the meeting.