Maulana Tariq Jameel, A.R Rahman attend conference in Canada

Noted Pakistani scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was recently invited to speak at Reviving the Islamic Spirit (RIS) annual conference in Canada.

The maulana delivered speeches on Saturday (December 22) and Sunday (December 23) in a discussion titled "Purification of Heart Series".

RIS is an annual Islamic conference that is held during the winter holiday season in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.



First held in 2001, it has since become one of North America's largest Islamic conferences.

Organizers maintain that the event is an attempt to revive Islamic traditions of education, tolerance, and introspection.

A concert is also organised at the end of the conference almost every year, usually consisting of nasheed (Islamic music) or performances by Muslim musicians.

This year, the organizers invited Indian musician A.R Rahman who performed what the organizers said his first ever spiritual music concert in Canada.





In an Instagram Post, the music maestro thanked the "RIS and all the people who came in support of the GAJA cyclone relief benefit, meaning that the musician also raised money for the victims of the cyclone that killed over 50 people in south India last year.







