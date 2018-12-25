Full text of accountability court's judgement in Al-Azizia reference case

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Monday convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and sentenced him to seven years in prison in Al Azizia case while the former PM has been acquitted in Flagship corruption reference.

The accountability court Judge, Muhammad Arshad Malik announced the verdict reserved on December 19 after completion of hearing in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and the Flagship Investment cases against the deposed PM.

In its verdict, the accountability court said there was concrete evidence against the former premier in the Al-Azizia reference, and that he was unable to provide a money trail in the case.

The court ordered that Nawaz Sharif be sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a term of seven years along with a fine of Rs1.5 billion and $25 million.

The verdict -- initially expected between 9:00am to 10:00am -- was announced almost immediately after Nawaz arrived in the courtroom close to 2:45pm. The order said the burden of proof lies on Nawaz in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.