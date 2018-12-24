Pakistan weather forecast: Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts on Monday - 24-12-2018

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts on Monday, while the northern region will face extremely cold conditions, according to National Weather Forecasting Centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department.



Foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning/night hours. Frost is also expected in upper parts of the country, the PMD stated in today’s media advisory.

Synoptic Situation:

Continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday :

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very cold weather in northern parts of the country. Foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning/night hours.Frost is also expected in upper parts of the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained very cold in northern areas, while cold and dry in other parts of the country. Foggy conditions prevailed in plains of Punjab, Upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning hours.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu -11°C, Gupis -07°C, Astore, Kalam, Gilgit -06°C, Hunza -05°C, Quetta, Rawalakot -04°C, Bagrote, Chitral, Dir, Drosh -03°C.