Pakistan weather forecast: Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts on Sunday - 23-12-2018

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very cold weather in northern areas of the country, according to National Weather Forecasting Centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department.



Foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning/night hours, the PMD stated in Sunday media advisory.

Weather Forecast for Monday :

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very cold weather in northern parts of the country. Foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning/night hours.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained very cold in northern areas, while cold and dry in other parts of the country. Foggy conditions prevailed in plains of Punjab, Upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning hours.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu -11°C, Gupis -07°C, Astore, Kalam, Hunza -06°C, Quetta -05°C, Kalat, Gilgit -04°C, Bagrote, Rawalakot, Dir, Bunji -03°C.