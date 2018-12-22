What is US government shutdown?

The US House of Representatives adjourned just on Friday night before approving government funding and thereby ensuring a government shutdown, Reuters news agency reported.

"We are going to have a shutdown. There is nothing we can do about that because we want the Democrats to give us their votes. Call it a Democrat shutdown or whatever you ," said Trump in a video posted on his Twitter account, expressing the hope that the shut down will not last long.

What is a government shutdown in US?

A government shutdown happens when Congress fails to pass or the president fails to sign appropriations legislation funding federal government operations and agencies.

In this case, the current interpretation of the Antideficiency Act requires that the federal government begin a "shutdown" of the affected activities involving the furlough of non-essential personnel and curtailment of agency activities and services.



Government shutdowns tend to occur when the president and one or both houses of Congress are unable to resolve disagreements over budget allocations before the existing budget cycle ends.





