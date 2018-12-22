Banksy delivers season's greetings with new artwork in Wales

Anonymous British street artist Banksy has delivered his season’s greetings in a latest piece that popped up in Wales, exhibiting a strong message wherein.



Footage of the new creation in Port Talbot was posted on the vandal’s official Instagram on Wednesday afternoon along with zoomed in, detailed images.

The video posted played the children’s song ‘Little Snowflake’ in the background as the artwork depicted a child sticking his tongue out trying to catch snowflakes, while the other wall shows the snow in reality being falling ash and smoke from a fire in a dumpster.

The camera then sweeps towards the Tata Steel plan in the vicinity, adding more effect to the artwork.

Reports have also revealed that a 55-year-old man named Gary Owen is claiming to have dropped the idea into the artist’s mind by asking him to highlight Port Talbot’s dust problem in August.