62 Pakistanis executed in Saudi Arabia over drug trafficking

ISLAMABAD: A total of 62 Pakistani nationals have been executed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for drug smuggling in the last five years, according to the Foreign Office on Thursday.

17 Pakistanis have been executed in 2018; 13 Pakistanis were hanged in on drug smuggling charges in 2017; followed by 5 Pakistanis in 2016; 14 in 2015 and 12 were awarded capital punishment in Saudi Arabia in 2014, said foreign ministry.



As many as 1,764 Pakistanis have been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia on charges of drug trafficking, which is 47 per cent of the total Pakistani prisoners in the Kingdom.

A coordination office was working in the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad for formal liaison with anti-narcotics authorities. Moreover, a memorandum of understanding on controlling illicit drug trafficking and psychotropic substances is also under consideration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for the control of drug trafficking.