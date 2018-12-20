Watch: This Karachi kid is giving IPL cheerleaders a run for their money

Professional T20 cricket leagues have bought along a lot of glamour and glitz .



Cricket fever grips entire countries in South Asia when the leagues start each year, with more young men taking to streets to play the game.

While playing in the streets and cricket grounds, young fans have always tried to imitate styles of their favourtie players.

But a video circulating on social media shows that the cricket enthusiasts are not confined to imitating the players- not at least in Karachi's Lyari neighborhood.

The video shows a young boy dancing while standing atop a table in a Lyari street as a batsman hit the ball.

The stunt is so hilarious that spectators filming the video break into laughter.

Although Lyari is known for its football craze but the video is the proof that when it comes to obsession with cricket this impoverish neighborhood of Karachi is no exception.