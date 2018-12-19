Panama JIT head Wajid Zia transferred from FIA

ISLAMABAD: Panama Joint Investigation team head Wajid Zia has been transferred from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to Establishment Division of Cabinet Secretariat, Wajid Zia, a grade 21 officer who was serving as Additional Director in the FIA, has been transferred to Railways Police.

Wajid Zia has been posted as IG Railways Police, the notification reads.

Meanwhile, IG Railways Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman has been directed to report to the establishment division.

It may be noted here that Wajid Zia had headed the Panama JIT formed on the orders of Supreme Court to probe into the matter.