Anushka Sharma wears gorgeous gown while promoting her new film ‘Zero’

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma looked stunning in her ombré gown when she appeared at a promotion of her upcoming movie ‘Zero’ with co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Her gown, designed by Monisha Jaising, was amazingly beautiful and Anushka was looking nothing short of breathtaking in this graphic gown that surprised her fans.

It was a colourful dreamy gown with shades powder blue, bubblegum pink and mint green.

The one-shoulder gown featured a corset-style bodice and intricate beading that made her sparkle with a plunging neckline and a thigh high slit. The colorful and whimsical embroidery made Anushka’s formfitting dress more attractive.





She wore very less jewellery consists of a glittering pair of earrings from Deepa Gurnani, multiple Prakshi rings and transparent Zara heels with her smoldering metallic make-up together with her hair in loose curls.

Anushka was looking stylish and elegant in this delicate outfit to mesmerize people on the occasion.







