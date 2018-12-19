What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 19, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a fortunate day for you, because the Moon is in your sign dancing nicely with lucky Jupiter. Nevertheless, avoid arguments with partners and close friends. (This means you.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Research into anything will pay off today, either financially or in a direct, tangible way. Because what you’re doing is hidden, others might dispute you.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You feel friendly toward everyone today, which is why you will enjoy group settings and meeting others. However, romantic partnerships could be a bit strained. (Is someone jealous?)

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You’ll make an excellent impression on others today, especially bosses, parents, VIPs and even the police. Nevertheless, tension with someone at home cannot be ignored. Easy does it.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Travel plans look exciting! You’re happy to expand your world in some way, either now or in the future. Avoid squabbles with siblings and daily contacts, because why bother?

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Discussions about shared wealth, jointly held property, inheritances and insurance matters will go well today, even though initially, someone disagrees with you. Hold your ground.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Make an effort to cooperate with others today, because you have no choice. When the Moon is opposite your sign, you have to compromise. Fortunately, this could lead to travel or somthing pleasant.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Even though you’re in disagreement with someone about something, basically, this is a good day at work. You’re pleased to get the support of others in terms of equipment, funding and assistance.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It’s a playful, creative day for you, indeed! Enjoy flirtations, social occasions and sports events. Avoid arguments with someone in a group. (Why ruin your day?)

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Family squabbles could mar your day today, but they don’t have to. For those of you who work at home, you can get a lot done. Look for a win/win solution.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Avoid disputes with siblings and neighbors today because you’re in such a positive frame of mind, you could sell snow to the Eskimos! Maintain your good mood.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

This is a good day for business and commerce, even though some kind of situation is disputed with someone. Trust your hunches, because the gods are with you today.