Your daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 18, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a laid-back, goofy day, so just accept this and go with the flow. It won’t be easy to get a lot done. Relax.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Enjoy talking to others, especially in group settings. This is a lovely day for spontaneous get-togethers that stretch into warm laughter and fun conversations. Take it easy.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Be aware that your private life might be obvious to others today, especially to authority figures. Therefore, give special consideration to how you look and what you say.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You’ll love discussions about foreign places, exotic ideas, philosophical and mystical topics and anything that is out of the ordinary. You want to travel, both physically and in your mind.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a poor day to make important decisions about inheritances, shared property or anthing you own jointly with others. Postpone this kind of decision until tomorrow.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a sort of goofy day where people feel relaxed, friendly and ready to enjoy social situations. Enjoy the company of others, especially partners and close friends. (It’s not a good day to shop.)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’ll feel better today if you can think of something to do that will improve your health in a relaxing way. Don’t push yourself today. Take it easy if you can.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a wonderful, creative day! Look for every opportunity to express your creative talents through dance, song, drawing, sewing, carving or even listening to music.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Invite the gang over, because this is a wonderful day to relax with family members at home. Avoid discussions about important topics. Just enjoy the company of loved ones.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re in a chatty mood today, and you’re also in the mood to daydream. It’s a relaxing day in which you will enjoy hanging out with others, especially siblings, neighbors and relatives.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a poor day to make important financial decisions. It’s also a poor day to shop for anything other than food. Forewarned is forearmed.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Today the Moon is in your sign, which might make you a bit more emotional. But it also can bring fortunate situations your way.