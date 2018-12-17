What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Daily Horoscope For Monday, December 17, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to do some quiet background research if you’re interested in this. It’s also a good day for self-evaluation.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

A powerful friend in a group setting might persuade you to change your mind about something. Make sure you make your own decision, as opposed to pleasing someone else.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Conversations with authority figures could change your relationship with them today. You want to be able to talk to bosses on a better footing in the future.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You’re attracted to the study of anything that will show you how to improve your life today. This could range from practical applications to studies in religion.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You might see better uses for something that you own jointly with others today. Or perhaps you see better ways to use the wealth of others to make general improvements.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you sit down with partners and close friends today, you will be pleased if you can discuss ways to improve the relationship. You have a desire to improve everything around you today.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

What can you do to improve your health? Generally, one can stop doing harmful things on one hand, and on the other hand, introduce more healthy habits.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Romantic relationships are powerful today. This is why you might have a heart-to-heart discussion with your main squeeze about the state of the relationship in general.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Focus on recycling, garbage areas, plumbing and laundry at home today. If you look around you, you’ll see ways to improve things.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Because you’re so convincing today, this is a great day for those in sales, marketing, teaching, acting and writing, or even those who drive for a living. You’ll get your meaning across!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might see new ways of earning money today. You also might be concerned with better ways of taking care of what you already own.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Take a realistic look in the mirror today, and ask yourself what you can do to improve your image in the world. After all, you never get a second chance to make a first impression.