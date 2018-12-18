close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
World

AFP
December 18, 2018

Trump directs Pentagon to create ´Space Command´

World

AFP
Tue, Dec, 18

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered the creation of "Space Command," a new organizational structure within the Pentagon that will have overall control of military space operations.

"I direct the establishment, consistent with United States law, of United States Space Command as a functional Unified Combatant Command," Trump said in a memo to Defense Secretary Defense Jim Mattis.

The new command is separate from Trump´s goal to build an entirely new branch of the military called "Space Force," but could be a step in that direction.

