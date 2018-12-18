Trump directs Pentagon to create ´Space Command´

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered the creation of "Space Command," a new organizational structure within the Pentagon that will have overall control of military space operations.
"I direct the establishment, consistent with United States law, of United States Space Command as a functional Unified Combatant Command," Trump said in a memo to Defense Secretary Defense Jim Mattis.
The new command is separate from Trump´s goal to build an entirely new branch of the military called "Space Force," but could be a step in that direction.
