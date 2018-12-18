Pakistan wants resolution of all issues through dialogue, says President Arif Alvi

Islamabad: President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that Jammu & Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of partition and Pakistan will continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to the legitimate struggle of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.



Expressing great concern over the ongoing atrocities and brutalities being perpetrated against the innocent Kashmiris by Indian security forces, the President called upon the international community to play its due role towards stopping these grave human rights violations and resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations Security Council and the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

He said this while talking to former prime minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chudhary, who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The President lauded the resolve and bravery of Kashmiris in the face of Indian aggression and occupation.

Dr Alvi said that Pakistan is desirous of forging friendly relations with all countries including its neighbors adding that Pakistan wants resolution of all issues through dialogue.

The President stated that peace in the region will remain elusive without resolution of Kashmir issue.