Punjab decides to lift ban on Basant celebrations

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Punjab government has decided allow Basant festival celebrations in February, provincial information minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan has confirmed.



Talking to media here Tuesday, Chohan said, “Basant will be celebrated in Lahore in the second week of February.”

He went on to say, Basant is an enormous economic activity and a source of promoting tourism.

The minister said Basant celebrations should remain within the prescribed rules and regulations keeping in view the public safety. He added that Basant committee will present its recommendations within a week.



It may be noted here that Basant was banned in Punjab in both the tenures of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif.

The Basant –a Kite Festival is a seasonal festival of the Punjab region. It falls on Basant, also called Basant.

It is celebrated in late January or early February marking the start of spring season.

Commenting on the decision, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said, “Chief Minister Punjab and provincial government deserve appreciation over it.”

