Mon Dec 17, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 17, 2018

Murad Saeed sworn in as Federal Minister after PM Imran elevated him

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Dec, 18

Islamabad: State Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed took oath as Federal Minister in Islamabad on Monday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to him at a ceremony in Aiwan e Sadr.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has given consent to elevate Murad Saeed as Federal Minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is happy with the performance of Murad Saeed  during the past 100 days.

Talking to Geo News, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the PM appreciated the performance of Murad Saeed in achieving the targets set under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s agenda.

PM Imran Khan last week reviewed the performance of his 26 ministers in a special federal cabinet meeting that lasted for nine hours.


