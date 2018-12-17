Sara Ali Khan aims to be 'real' and 'organic'

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan may have just broken into the industry but the starlet is already swaying fans over with not only her star power but also her ‘real’ and ‘relatable’ personality which she aims to sustain.



Talking to Indian new agency PTI, the 25-year-old Kedarnath star revealed that while people are lauding her for being ‘real’, she also puts her sole focus on being true to herself and being entirely natural.

“People appreciate the fact that I am real. I endeavor to be most real person. I don’t think too much and try to be as organic as I can. I do make mistakes. With the same token you get appreciation and criticism as well and you have to take it the same way,” she stated.

“I am taking each day as it comes. I will see what offers come my way and whatever excites me I will take that up. As an actor I want to experiment with different kinds of films. I have always loved acting. I am always dying to be on a film set. Life is empty for me without that,” she added further.

The diva is presently prepping up to release her next big Bollywood film on December 28, alongside Ranveer Singh titled ‘Simmba.’