Hanif Abbasi's daughter resigns as medical officer BBH amid minister, MS row over transfer

RAWALPINDI: DR Areeba Abbasi, daughter of PML-N stalwart and jailed ex-MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, has reportedly resigned as a medical officer (MO) Benazir Bhutto Hospial, Rawalpindi.



As per details, Areeba Abbasi, in her apparent resignation, alleged the MS BBH of politically victimising her as according to her medical superintendent Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan Niazi has affiliation with PTI and had a political grudge with her father Hanif Abbasi , who is PML-N stalwart.

Punjab minister 's interference



On the other hand, some media reports claimed that, a senior minister of Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar-led cabinet phoned the MS and directed him to transfer the MO in ward/department of her choice. However, it is learnt that the MS has blatantly refused to bow before any political pressure to revert his orders.

The minister's interference into the internal affairs of the departments in centre or in the provincial seems to be a starc contrast of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab CM Usman Buzdar policy that claims the government would not interfere into the internal affairs of the departments.

Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan Niazi version



Meanwhile, Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan Niazi reportedly claimed that he had sought the list of names of three doctors from the head of Skin Department to transfer them to Emergency Department to meet the shortage of doctors there. Head of Skin Department has forwarded the names of three MOs - including Dr Areeba Abbasi.



Using his officials powers, MS Dr Tariq Niazi transferred and posted the three MOs in ER including Dr Areeba Abbasi and issued a notification in this regard.

It is also reported that Dr Areeba Abbasi did not attend the assigned duty and remained absent for last three weeks from ER of BBH.