close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 17, 2018

Hanif Abbasi's daughter resigns as medical officer BBH amid minister, MS row over transfer

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Dec, 18

RAWALPINDI: DR Areeba Abbasi, daughter of  PML-N stalwart and jailed ex-MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, has reportedly resigned as  a medical officer (MO) Benazir Bhutto Hospial, Rawalpindi.

As per details, Areeba Abbasi, in her apparent resignation, alleged the MS BBH of politically victimising her  as according to her   medical superintendent Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan Niazi has affiliation with  PTI and had a political grudge with her father Hanif Abbasi , who is PML-N stalwart.

Punjab minister 's interference

On the other hand, some  media reports claimed that,  a senior minister of Punjab CM  Sardar Usman Buzdar-led cabinet phoned the MS and directed him to transfer the MO in ward/department of her choice.  However, it is  learnt that the MS has blatantly refused to bow before any political pressure to revert his orders.

 The minister's interference  into the internal affairs of the departments in centre or in the provincial  seems to be a starc contrast of  Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab CM Usman Buzdar policy  that   claims   the government would not interfere into the internal affairs of the departments.

Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan Niazi version

Meanwhile, Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan Niazi  reportedly claimed that he had sought the list of names of three doctors from the head of Skin Department to transfer them to Emergency Department to meet the shortage of doctors there. Head of Skin Department has forwarded the names of three MOs - including Dr Areeba Abbasi.

Using his officials powers, MS Dr Tariq Niazi transferred and posted the three MOs in ER including Dr Areeba Abbasi and issued a notification in this regard. 

It is also reported that Dr Areeba Abbasi  did not attend the assigned duty and remained absent for last three weeks  from ER of BBH.

Latest News

More From Pakistan