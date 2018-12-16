Belgium becomes hockey world champion for first time

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BHUBANESWAR, India: Belgium has become the world hockey champion for the first time in history when they defeated Netherlands in the final of the Hockey World Cup 2018 here on Sunday.
Belgium emerged victorious in penalty shootout after both teams were goalless throughout the match.
Earlier, Australia crushed England 8-1 to win Bronze medal in the event at Odisha.
