Sun Dec 16, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
December 16, 2018

Belgium becomes hockey world champion for first time

BHUBANESWAR, India: Belgium has become the world hockey champion for the first time in history when they defeated Netherlands in the final of the Hockey World Cup 2018 here on Sunday.

Belgium emerged victorious in penalty shootout after both teams were goalless throughout the match.

Earlier, Australia crushed England 8-1 to win Bronze medal in the event at Odisha.

