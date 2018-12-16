First photos out! Saina Nehwal ties the knot with Parupalli Kashyap

Indian sporting star Saina Nehwal got married to the love of her life, Parupalli Kashyap on December 14.

The badminton player shared the following wedding picture on social media earlier with her hubby, Parupalli Kashyap and beautifully captioned it, "Best match of my life #justmarried."

The bride looked ethereal in her powder blue lehenga and minimal makeup and ornamentation, and her groom dappered in a pink kurta and white pyjamas.



