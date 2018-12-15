PM Imran posts Dr Israr's videos to corroborate claim that Quaid-e-Azam envisioned 'Naya Pakistan'

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said his vision of Naya Pakistan was actually the vision of Pakistan's founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

To corroborate his claim, the prime minister posted on Twitter videos of famous Islamic scholar Dr Israr Ahmed in which the prominent scholar reads an excerpt form the diary of a doctor Riaz Ali Shah who treated Quaid-e-Azam as he suffered from TB.

The excerpt, according to Doctor Israr Ahmed, was published by Daily Jang in September 1988.



