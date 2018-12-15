close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
December 15, 2018

PM Imran posts Dr Israr's videos to corroborate claim that Quaid-e-Azam envisioned 'Naya Pakistan'

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said  his vision of Naya Pakistan was actually the vision of Pakistan's founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

To corroborate his claim, the prime minister  posted  on Twitter videos of famous Islamic scholar Dr Israr Ahmed in which the prominent scholar  reads an  excerpt form the diary of a doctor Riaz Ali Shah who treated Quaid-e-Azam as he suffered from TB.

The excerpt, according to Doctor Israr Ahmed, was published by Daily Jang in September 1988.


