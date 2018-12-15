Downtown Abbey movie releases first look

The hit drama series Downtown Abbey has received the big screen treatment and released its first teaser trailer on Thursday. The feature film will follow the Crawley family’s next chapter, reuniting the old cast of the series including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Allen Leech, Elizabeth McGovern and Dame Maggie Smith.



The teaser shows servants working at the Crawley home, along with the images of the enviable estate. "Next year, you are cordially invited to the motion picture event – only in theaters," reads a caption. The Crawleys can be seen in the background of one shot.

The highly acclaimed TV drama followed the lives of the members of the aristocratic Crawleys and their servants from the events of pre-First World War Britain into the 1920s, as the characters adjusted to the changes of their worlds.

Julian Fellowes, who created "Downtown Abbey," wrote the screenplay. He's producing the project, alongside Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge.

"It's a return to these really beloved characters and seeing them in new sets of circumstances and how they will deal with those, and hopefully, a good mix of the drama, comedy, and romance that had been the mainstays of it all," executive producer, Neame, told EW.

"Downtown Abbey" ran for six seasons from 2010-2015. In that time, the series earned three Golden Globes and 15 Emmy Awards.

The film releases hit the theaters September 20, 2019.