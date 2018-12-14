SC forms commission on water scarcity in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday set up a two-member commission on water pollution in Balochistan, which will provide an initial report in 2 weeks.



A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also directed authorities to install the water purification plant within a month in Bhagnari Bolan.

The chief justice remarked that the Balochistan government should saw the video of a runway on which donkeys and people are watering from same place.

He said people are drinking poison instead of water, the matter is serious, if I have to call the chief minister Balochistan or whole cabinet then I will, he added.

The video of a dirty water pool in Bolan Bhagari was played in Supreme Court's Room Court No. 1.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar asked the Additional Advocate General Balochistan that the government should see Balochistan that what kind of water available to people, who are your masters? Why did not the Chief Secretary come? Chief Minister Balochistan, if visited there then could see the actual condition of the province.

Meanwhile, member National Assembly Shah Zain Bhugti thanked the Chief Justice for taking notice of the matter.

The CJ addressing Deputy Commissioner, Bolan said that you are watering poisonous water to people.

You put 1200 million rupees in non-developmental activities, at least you people should have installed one water purification plants in the area, Justice Nisar added.

He said that drinking water is not just the problem of people living there but whole Balochistan, will not let anyone to escape, I will call CM Balochistan, if I had to call all the cabinets, I would call.

Subsequently, the court constituted a commission comprising, Amanullah Kanrani, President of Supreme Court Bar Association and Engineer Osman Babai and ordered them to make suggestions to resolve the water problem in Balochistan, moreover Irrigation and other departments will provide full support to the commission, court ruled.