Possibility of gas supply improving in two days: SSGC spokesperson

KARACHI: A possibility of the gas supply improving within the next two days was given by a representative of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Friday.

According to a report by Geo.tv citing the spokesperson, the gas supply from the fielders has improved with an expectancy of it recovering within the coming two days.

“CNG stations will be opened after determining the gas pressure,” he stated.

The gas crisis in the metropolis had entered its sixth day today with several problems coming to surface due to the disorder in the public transit system with continuous strikes and the halt in the gas supply to CNG stations causing trouble to the routine life as well.

Today, Chairman of All Pakistan CNG Association Ghayas Paracha revealed that CNG stations will reopen on Saturday (tomorrow) afternoon while the eventual decision will be announced after monitoring the gas pressure.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was announced by SSGC that the gas supply to CNG stations and captive power plants of all industries will be obstructed owing to the critical gas shortage and low pressure in the system.